Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Close contest between BJP, AAP, Congress in Shimla Rural

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Shimla Rural Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Rural is also part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

Candidates in the fray for the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Prem Thakur from AAP and one candidate each from BJP and Congress.

Previous elections and winners

In the 2017 state assembly elections, Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress won the seat by defeating Dr Pramod Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4,880 votes.

In 2012, Shimla Rural legislative assembly constituency saw a total of 68,326 electors.

The total number of valid votes was 40,423. Indian National Congress candidate

Virbhadra Singh won and became MLA from this seat. He secured a total of 28,892 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ishwar Rohal stood second with a total of 8,892 votes. He lost by 20,000 votes.