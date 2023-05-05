Shikaripura election 2023: BJP banks on Yeddiyurappa clamour

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

Sudhakar Shetty from JD(S), G.B. Malatesh from Congress and BY Vijayendra from BJP are up against each other in Shikaripura constituency which comes under Shimoga district of Karnataka. The southern state will go to elections on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13. In 2018, BS Yeddiyurappa of the BJP won the seat by defeating Goni Malatesha of Congress with a margin of 35397 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate B.y.raghavendra. won from Shimoga Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 223360 votes by defeating S.madhubangarappa of the Janata Dal (Secular).

