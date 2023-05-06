Shiggaon Assembly Election 2023: Basavaraj Bommai's prestige battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiggaon election 2023

Shiggaon elections live: Shiggaon is expected to witness a contest between JD (S) Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from Congress and Basavaraj Bommai from BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Elections on May 10 and results of which will be announced on May 13. Shiggaon comes under Haveri district of Karnataka.

In 2018, Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP won the seat by defeating Sayed Azeempeer Khadri of the Congress with a margin of 9265 votes. Shiggaon Assembly constituency falls under the Dharwad Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi won from Dharwad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 205072 votes by defeating Vinay Kulkarni of the Congress.

More on Karnataka Assembly elections