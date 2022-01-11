13 more BJP MLAs will join Samajwadi Party, claims Sharad Pawar ahead of UP elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NCP supremo Sharad Pawar addresses a presser in Mumbai on upcoming assembly elections in 5 states.

Highlights NCP supremo Sharad Pawar claimed that 13 more BJP MLAs will join SP ahead of polls

Pawar announced that his party NCP will contest UP polls in alliance with SP

UP elections are scheduled to take place in 7 phases beginning next month from February 10

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed that around 13 MLAs will be joining Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. His statement came hours after UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the post and quit the BJP.

Soon after Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed him in the party adding several more leaders will join his party.

Addressing a presser, Sharad Pawar said, "In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a change. We will surely see the change in the State. Communal polarisation is being done in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Assembly elections. The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this."

Pawar also said that talks are underway with Congress and TMC for an alliance in Goa ahead of assembly elections.

Assembly elections in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will commence from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

