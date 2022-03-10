Saharanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Triangular battle between BJP, resurgent Congress and SP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saharanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE

Saharanpur election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Saharanpur Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing a six-way battle between BJP’s Jagpal Singh, SP’s Ashu Malik, BSP's Azab Singh, Congress' Sandeep Kumar, AIMIM's Margoob Hasan and AAP's Yogesh Dahiya.

Saharanpur Assembly seat came into existence in 1955. Both the BJP and Congress won from here thrice since 1977 while the SP and BSP represented the seat one time each.

In 2017, 13 candidates were in the fray from Saharanpur seat. It was one of 7 seats that Congress won. Congress's Masood Akhtar had won from here, defeating BSP’s Jagpal Singh by a margin of 12,324 votes. BJP’s Manoj Chaudhary came a distant third. In 2012, Jagpal had won from here, beating Congress' Abdul Wahid.

The seat went to the polls in the second phase on February 14, 2022.