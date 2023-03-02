Big announcement by Mamata, says TMC will go solo in 2024 elections after losing Sagardighi bypoll to Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Sagardighi bypoll result: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her party Trinamool Congress will fight the 2024 general elections alone. Her statement comes after TMC candidate lost Sagardighi bypoll election to Congress.

"TMC to go it alone in 2024 elections, be it minority or majority (communities), all are with us, all are equal to me," Mamata Banerjee said.

Terming an immoral alliance between Congress-CPI(M) and BJP, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transferred its votes to the Congress as the former's party candidate is on the verge of losing the election.

"Immoral alliance between Congress-CPI(M) and BJP," said Mamata Banerjee as Congress candidate is all set to win the bypoll.

On Sagardighi assembly seat in West Bengal, Congress candidate Bayron Biswas is currently leading with 22,434 votes against Debashish Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress.

The result is under progress.

Speaking on the by-election result, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "TMC earlier has defeated Congress many times by torturing people with the help of police. As I said Congress is not going to lose and today it is proved, Congress is a party that defeats."

"TMC has betrayed Muslims and Muslims of entire Bengal know that TMC acts as an agent of BJP. Muslims can be cheated once but not always," he said.

Overall, bypolls were held across 6 assembly constituencies in five states along with assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

In Nagaland and Tripura, BJP with alliance partners is all set to form the government while picture in Meghalaya is yet to be clear.

