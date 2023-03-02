Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'TMC betrays Muslims, acts as BJP's agent' Congress on victory in Sagardighi by-election

Sagardighi by-election: Congress has registered victory in the Sagardighi by-election on Thursday. Celebrating the win, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary claimed that TMC earlier has defeated congress many times by torturing people with the help of the Police. He further said that TMC has betrayed Muslims and the community must be acknowledged that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is an agent of the saffron party.

Chowdhary accused TMC of torturing people in West Bengal

He said that the grand old party has proved that it is not going to lose, Congress is a party that defeats, 'TMC earlier has defeated Congress many times by torturing people with the help of police. As I said Congress is not going to lose & today it is proved, Congress is a party that defeats,' said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

TMC acts as an agent of the BJP

He further asserted that Mamata Banerjee-led party is an agent of the BJP that has betrayed Muslims. TMC has betrayed Muslims and Muslims of the entire Bengal know that TMC acts as an agent of the BJP. Muslims can be cheated once but not always,' he said.

