Ramanagara Election 2023: JD (S) puts its bet on former PM Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara Election 2023: Ramanagara Assembly constituency of Karnataka Vidhan Sabha is one of the constituencies located in the Ramanagara district. It comes under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, along with eight other assembly constituencies. Janata Dal (Secular) has been securing Ramanagara seats since 2004, with former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy emerging victorious on four occasions -- 2004, 2008, 20013, 2018. Currently, this seat is represented by HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy.

Major candidates in fray

Janata Dal’s (Secular) has put its bet on the grandson of former PM Deve Gowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Ramanagara constituency. This will be Nikhil's second attempt to enter electoral politics after he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha seat to independent candidate Sumalatha in 2019. BJP has fielded Goutham Gowda while Iqbal Hussain, who is a minority leader, is in fray in Ramanagara from Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given a ticket to Nanjappa Kalegowda.

In 2018, HD Kumaraswamy won the seat by defeating Iqbal Hussain of Congress with a margin of 22,636 votes. In the last assembly elections, HD Kumaraswamy contested from Ramanagara and Channapatna in old Mysuru region and won at both places. He later vacated Ramanagara seat for his wife Anita Kumaraswamy. This time Kumaraswamy is contesting only from Channapatna and his son is fielded from Ramanagara. His wife is not contesting in assembly elections.

The election of 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be declared on May 13. The polling in 224 assembly seats will be held in a single phase. The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.