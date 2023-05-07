Rahul Gandhi rides with food delivery agent on scooter in B'luru after breakfast talks with gig workers. WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi rides with food delivery agent in Bengaluru

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday interacted with food delivery agents, and gig workers in Bengaluru as he was campaigning in the state ahead of the May 10 assembly elections. He also took a ride as a pillion rider on a delivery agent's scooter.

Rahul Gandhi asked gig workers, delivery agents about the problems that they were facing related to jobs, and inflation over a breakfast conversation.

Keeping in view the hardship of delivery persons, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his party's promise to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board in Karnataka with a corpus fund of Rs 3,000 crore and minimum hourly wages for them.

Gandhi spoke about the promise once again during the interaction with gig workers and delivery persons of various companies.

Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, Gandhi discussed with them to get an understanding of the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities, Congress said in a party release.

He also keenly listened to why the youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what were their working conditions like, the release stated.

Gandhi later hopped onto the pillion seat, and went on a ride with a delivery partner.

"Bengaluru alone has over two lakh people doing gig jobs. The Congress party has made specific promises for them in the manifesto, mainly to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board with a corpus of Rs 3,000 crore and to ensure minimum hourly wages for gig workers and other workers in the unorganised sector," the party said.

Slamming the ruling BJP government, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi said BJP is a double-engine government, then PM Modi must tell how much money Delhi engine got from Rs 1.5 lakh crore? No action was taken for 4 years? No one is in jail? In Karnataka, there is so much corruption but PM Modi is not doing anything?"

(With inputs from PTI)

