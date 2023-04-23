Rahul Gandhi reaches poll-bound Karnataka's Hubbali to boost its Lingayat outreach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an elections rally.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, arrived in Karnataka's Hubbali in order to participate in the Basava Jayanti celebrations.

Gandhi, who had handed over the keys to his Delhi-based home on Saturday, will address a gathering in the Bagalkote district today. The effort is seen as an attempt by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of state polls.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Bagalkote and Vijaypur districts during his visit to the poll-bound state.

Gandhi will participate in Basava Jayanti programme

After reaching Hubbali, Rahul Gandhi will travel by helicopter to the Kudalasangama field in Bagalkote, where he will visit Kudalasangama Temple and Basavanna's Unity Hall.

He will participate in the Basava Jayanti programme at Basava Mantapa in Kudalasangama followed by prasad consumption at Dasoha Bhavan.

He is scheduled to depart for Vijaypur in the evening and hold a roadshow from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month addressed a rally in Kolar. The polling will be held in Karnataka on May 10 to elect a new assembly.



