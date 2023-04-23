Sunday, April 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Rahul Gandhi reaches poll-bound Karnataka's Hubbali to boost its Lingayat outreach

Rahul Gandhi reaches poll-bound Karnataka's Hubbali to boost its Lingayat outreach

The effort is seen as an attempt by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of state polls.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Hubballi (Karnataka) Updated on: April 23, 2023 12:47 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an elections rally.
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an elections rally.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, arrived in Karnataka's Hubbali in order to participate in the Basava Jayanti celebrations.

Gandhi, who had handed over the keys to his Delhi-based home on Saturday, will address a gathering in the Bagalkote district today. The effort is seen as an attempt by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of state polls.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Bagalkote and Vijaypur districts during his visit to the poll-bound state.

Gandhi will participate in Basava Jayanti programme

After reaching Hubbali, Rahul Gandhi will travel by helicopter to the Kudalasangama field in Bagalkote, where he will visit Kudalasangama Temple and Basavanna's Unity Hall.

He will participate in the Basava Jayanti programme at Basava Mantapa in Kudalasangama followed by prasad consumption at Dasoha Bhavan.

He is scheduled to depart for Vijaypur in the evening and hold a roadshow from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month addressed a rally in Kolar. The polling will be held in Karnataka on May 10 to elect a new assembly.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Karnataka Elections: Congress alleges CMO calling returning officers to reject its candidates' applications

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News