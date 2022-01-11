Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's cousin joins BJP ahead of polls in state

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's cousin Jaswinder Dhaliwal joins BJP ahead of polls in state

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cousin Jaswinder Singh Dhaliwal today joined the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of assembly polls in the state. He was inducted to the new party in the presence of Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh.

The development comes as a surprise as Channi himself represents the Congress party, a rival of BJP.

Meanwhile, PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that not the Congress party, but the people of Punjab will decide who the next CM face in Punjab will be.

Recently, Channi was bashed by the BJP over his briefing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security and asked why she was kept in the loop regarding the PM's security.

Meanwhile, in Goa, ex-BJP leader Michael Lobo joined the Congress today along with his wife Delilah.