Punjab Election 2022: 'Sidhu would've been right choice for Congress' CM face', says wife Navjot Kaur | WATCH

With Assembly elections just round the corner, the infighting within the ruling Congress in Punjab is yet to settle. Days after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Shanni as the CM face, the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur said that her husband would have been the right choice for chief ministership.

Kaur also rued that there were no parameters put in place by the party to decide the CM face and went on to say that Rahul Gandhi was misled in finalising the CM candidate.

"There is no criteria for putting a person in such a high position. I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your worth, your honesty- all these things should be primary," she told news agency ANI.

"Yes, irrespective of his being my husband. I would have never said if he was not capable. Because I know, I believe his model is so good that within 6 months, Punjab would have been out of this (crisis)," she added. When asked whether Rahul Gandhi was misled, she replied: "Yes".

Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday named Channi as the party's CM candidate for Punjab polls. Notably, Sidhu ever since he was elevated to the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's chief post in July last year, had been making a case for himself to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate. However, ahead of Sunday's announcement, Sidhu had said that he would accept whatever Rahul Gandhi decides.

The Congress high command had last year picked Channi as Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post following a spat with Sidhu.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

