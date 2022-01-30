Punjab polls: 'Only Congress can defeat itself,' claims Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Bikram Singh Majithia is a 'Parcha mafia'', said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that no political party can defeat Congress in Punjab in the upcoming assembly election in the state. Speaking about factionalism in the poll-bound state, he elaborated that only Congress can defeat itself.

"No one can defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat itself," the cricketer turned politician said in Amritsar.

Speaking about Akali Dal, Sidhu said "Bikram Singh Majithia is a 'Parcha mafia'. All he has done is file cases against people in the state. I haven't lodged a single case against anyone. Everyone knows that Congress will give a strong & secure govt." He also expressed confidence in forming a 'New Punjab'.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu had filed his nomination papers from Amritsar East on Saturday paving the way for a high-octane fight for the seat on February 20. SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also contesting from the seat.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Madan Mohan Mittal on Saturday joined the SAD in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal here. Mittal was upset after his son, Arvind Mittal, was denied a ticket by the BJP from the Anandpur Sahib assembly seat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats is scheduled for February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

