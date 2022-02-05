Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Will continue to serve Congress even if...': Sidhu to India TV ahead of CM face reveal for Punjab polls

A day ahead of the announcement of the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, anticipation is on a rise. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu commented on this and said that he will continue to support the grand old party even if he isn't the CM face.

Sidhu, when questioned about what the situation could be if he isn't picked as the CM candidate, said, "I will continue to serve the party and I will respect the decision of the high command. The CM candidate will not decide the future of the party in Punjab, but his MLAs will." He added that the welfare of Punjab is much bigger than himself, and he will continue to work for it.

Amid tensions over the state's top seat, the Congress is expected to declare its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly polls tomorrow with all eyes on party leader Rahul Gandhi who is likely to announce the name. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress' state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are the main contenders to be the CM face for the party though both have assured Gandhi that whosoever was chosen they will stand by the decision.

