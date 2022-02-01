After pledging to go independent, upset Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins AAP with sons

Follow us on Image Source : @RAGHAV_CHADHA Congress leader Jagmohan Kang, sons join AAP

Congress leader Jagmohan Kang who was earlier upset over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's decision to not give him a ticket from the Kharar constituency joined Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. The Congress leader, and his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang joined AAP in the presence of Delhi CM and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Jagmohan Singh had earlier expressed his disappointment over CM Channi's decision for giving Kharar a ticket to a liquor contractor and not him. He had threatened to go independent if Congress doesn't reconsider their decision.

The senior Congress leader also alleged that Channi has given this ticket to Vijay Sharma Tinku from Ropar. Tinku is the owner of a liquor shop and has criminal cases registered against him, Kang said. "I am sure that he (Channi) will charge crores of rupees for giving this ticket to the candidate," he said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

Also Read | Punjab Congress leader says will beg people not to vote for 'sinner and corrupt' Channi if not given ticket