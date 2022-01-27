Punjab Congress leader says will beg people not to vote for 'sinner and corrupt' Channi if not given ticket

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for not giving him a ticket from Kharar constituency but giving it to a liquor contractor. Alleging that the CM is a sinner and a corrupt person, Jagmohan Singh pledged that he and his son would go independent if not given a ticket.

"If Congress high command reviews its decision, I'll welcome it, otherwise, my son and I'll contest polls independently," the leader added, "I have been voted to power three times and have serving the Congress party for more than 40 years."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jagmohan Singh said that he had asked Channi for a ticket from Kharar seat to contest Punjab Assembly elections, but he opposed and misled the high command. "He has given the ticket from Kharar to his close aide," he alleged.

The senior Congress leader also alleged that Channi has given this ticket to Vijay Sharma Tinku from Ropar. Tinku is the owner of a liquor shop and has criminal cases registered against him, Kang said. "I am sure that he (Channi) will charge crores of rupees for giving this ticket to the candidate," he said.

Stating that Channi decieved him, the leader said, "I will visit door to door and request people not to vote for Channi," and warned of taking a drastic step.

Jagmohan Singh Kang requested the party's chief Sonia Gandhi to allot election tickets from the Assembly constituency of Kharar-52 to his son Yadavindra S Kang. He said, "CM Channi is opposing us out of professional jealousy."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

