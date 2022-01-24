'65-37-15': 'Big brother' BJP seals Punjab seat sharing deal with Amarinder, Dhindsa's parties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa during a meeting in Delhi on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a seat-sharing pact with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) of Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab. While the BJP has got the lion's share of 65 seats, the PLC will contest on 37 seats. The SAD (Sanyukt) will field 15 candidates. The Punjab Legislative Assembly has 117 chairs.

Polling in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 and result will be announced in March 10.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who is BJP’s poll in charge for the state, had earlier announced that a six-member panel, with two members from each constituent party, to finalise the seat-sharing pact amongst the BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh-led PLC and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s SAD (Sanyukt) for the Punjab polls. The three parties will also issue a joint manifesto.

Addressing the media at BJP headquarters in Delhi, party chief JP Nadda said that Punjab, a border state, needs a stable and strong government.

"We know that Pakistan wants to disturb the peace. We have seen there that there are attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons. Punjab needs a government that is strong. The NDA will not allow the anti-national forces to succeed," he said.

