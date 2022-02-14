Punjab Election 2022: Cong policies killed industries, affected employment in state, says PM Modi in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi hits out at Cong in Punjab poll rally

Highlights PM Modi said that BJP-led alliance will form the next government in Punjab

He assured people to start a new chapter of development in the state

This was PM's first visit to poll-bound state since security breach

Punjab assembly elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Congress policies destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab. He assured people that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in Punjab and a new chapter of development will start in the state.

He hit out at the Congress government in Punjab, saying he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir here, but the police and the administration were unable to make arrangements. "In Punjab, the NDA alliance will form the government. In Punjab, a new chapter of development will start. I want to assure the people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned," Modi said while addressing his first physical rally in the state for the February 20 assembly polls.

On January 5, the prime minister had to return from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. For the state polls, Modi had on February 8 addressed a virtual rally. Congress policies have destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab, Modi said as he took a dig at the party by asking the gathering whether those who are fighting among themselves give a stable government. The BJP is contesting the elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Dhindsa and Singh were present at the Jalandhar rally.

