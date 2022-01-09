Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab polls: Sidhu talks of governance reform, says new model will 'give power back to people'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday introduced governance reforms in the state in the form of a new 'Punjab model' that will ensure that a 'Mafia model' will be countered in the state. In a series of tweets, he pointed out the fallacies of the existing panchayat system and said that the panchayat secretary works at the behest of the bureaucracy, and hence people cannot exercise the 170 powers provided in the Constitution & 12 to levy taxes.

Ahead of upcoming assembly polls in the state, Sidhu said that is important to "give power back to people of Punjab".

"Building a capable and accountable state is key to reducing poverty. Political leaders are the prime drivers, setting the objectives for the governance system. Today Punjab needs a governance reform which translates public issues into policies with a poverty reduction strategy", one of his tweets said.

Sidhu also assured that the new Punjab model will come up soon which will include new government reforms. The new model will give constitutional powers to panchayats & urban local bodies. It will also create a new ‘DIGITAL PUNJAB’ where more than 150 government services such as certificates, licenses, cards, permits, approvals shall be given at people’s doorsteps, he said.

Sidhu also addressed the press on Sunday, one day after polling dates were announced for Punjab by CEC Sushil Chandra. Elections will take place in a single phase in Punjab and voting will take place on February 14. Polls results will be out on March 10.

