Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab polls: After Congress hands Moga ticket to Malvika Sood, former MLA Harjot Kamal joins BJP

Highlights Former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal today joined BJP ahead of Punjab polls.

He was sitting MLA from Moga constituency whose ticket was given to Malvika Sood today.

He was asked by the Congress to contest from somewhere else but he felt disrespected.

Former Congress MLA Harjot Kamal joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today in Chandigarh, shortly after his former constituency Moga's ticket was handed to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood by the Punjab Congress.

Kamal was the sitting MLA from Moga, Punjab who was asked to contest from another place which he refused as he felt insulted by the Congress. "I was denied election ticket which was insulting for me", claimed Harjot Kamal after joining BJP. "Even while visiting Moga, Sidhu' Sahab did not visit my place but directly went to the Sood (Malvika Sood) house", he further said. FULL LIST

While speaking about Malvika Sood contesting from Moga on Congress ticket instead of him, Kamal said, "I don't have any objection behind Congress selecting Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, Sonu Sood himself can contest. The problem is Congress not giving me a ticket from Moga." "Malvika Sood is like my sister but she doesn't have any political qualification, except being the sister of Sonu Sood."

According to Harjot Kamal, Congress ignored his contribution to the party. "I have spent 21 years with the Congress, starting as a Youth Congress worker. Moga was a Congress-devoid area and I have worked hard to establish the Congress in Moga by breaking the SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) wave", stated the former Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Congress releases a list for candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls-CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East, Pratap Singh Bajwa to contest from Qadian, singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa.