Punjab elections 2022: Full list of BSP candidates

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2022 22:02 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released a list of 14 candidates for the forthcoming Punjab assembly election. Voting in the state will be held in one single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly elections.

Constituency                Candidate 

Jalandhar North              Kuldeep Singh Luhana 

Phagwara                       Jasvir Singh Garhi .

Nawanshahr                   Nachattar Pal 

Payal                              Jaspreet Singh 

Bhoa                               Rakesh Mahasha 

Pathankot                       Jyoti Bhim 

Dina Nagar                     Kamaljit Chawla 

Kapurthala                      Davinder Singh 

Dasuya                           Sushil Kumar 

Urmar                             Lakhwinder Singh 

Hoshiarpur                     Varinder Singh 

Anandpur                       Sahib Nitin Nanda 

Bassi Pathana                Shiv Kumar 

Raikot                             Balwinder Singh Sandhu

