Punjab elections 2022: Full list of BSP candidates

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released a list of 14 candidates for the forthcoming Punjab assembly election. Voting in the state will be held in one single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly elections.

Constituency Candidate

Jalandhar North Kuldeep Singh Luhana

Phagwara Jasvir Singh Garhi .

Nawanshahr Nachattar Pal

Payal Jaspreet Singh

Bhoa Rakesh Mahasha

Pathankot Jyoti Bhim

Dina Nagar Kamaljit Chawla

Kapurthala Davinder Singh

Dasuya Sushil Kumar

Urmar Lakhwinder Singh

Hoshiarpur Varinder Singh

Anandpur Sahib Nitin Nanda

Bassi Pathana Shiv Kumar

Raikot Balwinder Singh Sandhu

