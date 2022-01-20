Punjab elections 2022: Full list of BSP candidates

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released a list of 14 candidates for the forthcoming Punjab assembly election. Voting in the state will be held in one single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD. The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly elections.
Constituency Candidate
Jalandhar North Kuldeep Singh Luhana
Phagwara Jasvir Singh Garhi .
Nawanshahr Nachattar Pal
Payal Jaspreet Singh
Bhoa Rakesh Mahasha
Pathankot Jyoti Bhim
Dina Nagar Kamaljit Chawla
Kapurthala Davinder Singh
Dasuya Sushil Kumar
Urmar Lakhwinder Singh
Hoshiarpur Varinder Singh
Anandpur Sahib Nitin Nanda
Bassi Pathana Shiv Kumar
Raikot Balwinder Singh Sandhu
