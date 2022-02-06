Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP slams Congress for appointing Channi as CM face in Punjab, calls him 'accused of illegal sand mining'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Congress party moments after its senior leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab. AAP leader Raghav Chadha took to Twitter and wrote, "It is indeed sad that out of 3 crore Punjabis - Congress chose a person who is accused of illegal sand mining and transfer posting scam as their CM candidate,".

In a video, Chadha said, "It is sad that Congress has made such a person as their Chief Ministerial face who sold even the sand of Punjab. The person on whom all serious allegations are framed like illegal sand mining, transfer-posting scam. The person whose nephew's house when raided was found to have Rs 10 crore in cash, luxury cars, has been made the CM face. They chose such a candidate in whose constituency illegal mining was going on which was exposed by the Aam Aadmi Party. Among 3 crore Punjabis in the state, did Congress find only such a man? They found such a man who could not live without corruption for 111 days?"

The AAP leader further said that the people of Punjab have to choose between a "dishonest and a hardcore honest man".

"The people of Punjab have two options, on one side there is a dishonest man who has such serious allegations, and on the other hand, there is a hardcore honest man who left the career of crores of rupees, and raised the voice of Punjab till Lok Sabha. Please give a chance to Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal," he said.

After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab's Chief Minister in September last year. Another strong contender for becoming Punjab Congress's CM face was PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present at the event when Channi was announced as Cong's CM face in Punjab.

(With ANI Inputs)