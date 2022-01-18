Punjab polls: Congress Amritsar rural chief returns to party within 24 hours of joining BJP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ BHAGWANTPAL1 Punjab polls: Congress Amritsar rural chief Bhagwantpal Sachar

Highlights Amritsar rural chief had recently resigned from and Congress and had joined BJP.

Not more than 24 hours later, he rejoined Congress saying he 'realized his mistake'.

He has been promised a ticket to contest Punjab polls from Majitha constituency.

Congress Amritsar Rural Chief Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar joined back his party, one day after he joined hands with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The Amritsar District Congress Committee (Rural) president said he 'realized his mistake' as he returned to Congress.

Reportedly, he is slated to contest the upcoming polls from the Majitha constituency, with his primary opponent being Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia. As per reports, several big names from the Punjab Congress changed Bhagwantpal's mind after he left the party.

Sachar said on Monday that deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and two cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria along with an array of Congress leaders came to the house and persuaded him.

After meeting them, Sachar said, “I committed a mistake in not contacting these three ministers who are my big brothers. I made that decision in haste". "All three ministers have given me their word that the issue of my ticket will be taken up with the high command, and reconsidered.”, he further added.