Punjab Election results 2022 LIVE: Congress leads on 18 seats, AAP on 30 in early trend

Punjab Election results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes began at 117 centres in 66 locations across Punjab amid tight security. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a major contender while the Congress is seeking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest for 117 assembly seats. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray. The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections. Various exit polls have predicted that the AAP will form the next government in Punjab but a few have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the voting percentage recorded was 77.40. The percentage in 2007 and 2012 was 75.45 and 78.20 respectively. In the 2002 elections, the voting percentage was 65.14.