Punjab Election results 2022 LIVE: Congress leads on 18 seats, AAP on 30 in early trend

Mar 10, 2022 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Congress' CM Channi leads
Charanjit Singh Channi has taken lead in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. He is contesting from two seats. He won last elections from Chamkaur Sahib.
Mar 10, 2022 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Amarinder Singh leads
Amarinder Singh is leading in his home turf Patiala Urban seat. He was unseated by the Congress last year from the post of chief minister following a bitter feud with Sidhu.
Mar 10, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Neck and neck battle between AAP & Congress
Early trends show a neck and neck battle between AAP and Congress in Punjab. Candidates of both the parties are leading on 10 Assembly seats each.
Mar 10, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Congress leads in Dera Baba Nanak
Congress leads in Dera Baba Nanak. Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is leading in Dera Baba Nanak seat. The BJP has fielded Kuldeep Singh while AAP has fielded Gurdeep Singh.
Mar 10, 2022 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Counting of postal ballots underway
Mar 10, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes began at 117 centres in 66 locations across Punjab amid tight security. The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray.
Mar 10, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Counting to begin shortly
Mar 10, 2022 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Amarinder Singh in fray from home turf Patiala Urban
Amarinder Singh, who was unseated by the Congress last year from the post of chief minister following a bitter feud with Sidhu, is contesting from his home turf Patiala Urban seat.
Mar 10, 2022 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Parkash Singh Badal contesting from Lambi
Five-time chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal fought from his pocket borough Lambi seat in Muktsar district. The 94-year-old leader is the country's oldest candidate to fight elections. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was trying his luck from Jalalabad seat.
Mar 10, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Bhagwant Mann trying his luck from Dhuri
AAP leader and its CM candidate Bhagwant Mann was trying his luck from Dhuri seat as he fought against sitting MLA and Congress nominee Dalvir Singh Goldy.
Mar 10, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Channi in fray from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur
Result would be keenly watched in Chamkaur Sahib constituency from where Channi is seeking a re-election. He also contested from the Bhadaur assembly seat in Barnala district.
Mar 10, 2022 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Sidhu vs Majithia in Amritsar East
The poll fight in Amritsar East constituency is considered as the mother of all electoral battles. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu fought against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia from this seat.
Mar 10, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Trust people's judgment for positive verdict in our favour: Amarinder
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt). "We trust people's judgment to deliver a positive verdict in our favour and provide us with a chance to serve them for next five years, he said, adding that the feedback from candidates and workers was very positive and encouraging," he said.
Mar 10, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Prestige battle for Amarinder Singh
The BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD, was fighting the elections as a major partner after entering into an alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). The BJP is hopeful of getting a good response especially in Hindu dominated urban and semi-urban areas. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies which had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, fought the polls in alliance with the Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.
Mar 10, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Gurdwara
Mar 10, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Punjab Election Results 2017 - Brief
The Congress won the 2017 assembly elections with a clear majority of 77 seats. The AAP won 20, the Shiromani Akali Dal 15, BJP three and independents two. The 2012 assembly elections were won by the SAD-BJP alliance.
Mar 10, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Can SAD spring a surprise?
The stakes are also high for the SAD which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP after breaking electoral ties with the BJP in 2020 over farm laws issue. With Sukhbir Singh Badal in the driving seat, the SAD is hoping for making a comeback after it was relegated to the third spot in the 2017 assembly polls.
Mar 10, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Stakes high for Congress in Punjab
The stakes are high for the Congress which is looking to retain power in Punjab. It announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face and was hoping for the consolidation of the Scheduled Caste votes. Punjab has nearly 32 per cent Scheduled Caste population. The Congress, a dominant player in state politics, also banked on various decisions like reducing electricity tariff, slashing fuel prices, taken during Channi's 111-day tenure.
Mar 10, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
SAD, Congress alternatively ruled Punjab
The SAD and the Congress have alternatively been forming the government after the reorganistaion of Punjab in 1966.
Mar 10, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
AAP projected itself as an 'agent of change'
The AAP has sought to project itself as an agent of change and designed its poll campaign in such a way that the people vote for 'badlav' (change) as it targeted the traditional political parties for “looting” the state. It also announced its CM face ahead of polls to give clarity to voters.
Mar 10, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
BJP expects to make impressive gains in Punjab
The BJP has said that it will make impressive gains while former chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that this party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and the BJP have done well in the elections.
Mar 10, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Jalebis being prepared at Bhagwant Mann's residence
Mar 10, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Bhagwant Mann says AAP confident about victory
AAP's chief ministerial face and state unit head Bhagwant Mann has also expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had claimed that his party, which fought elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, would win over 80 seats.
Mar 10, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
AAP major contender in Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a major contender in Punjab. AAP had won 20 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, securing the Opposition's position in the Legislative Assembly.
Mar 10, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Congress confident about second term in Punjab
Though various exit polls predicted that the Congress would not be able to form the government for the second time in a row, Punjab Congress leaders have insisted that their party would secure victory.
Mar 10, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Charanjit Channi visits Gurdwara before counting
Mar 10, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray.