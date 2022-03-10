Punjab Election results: Here's a quick fact-check of Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab victory speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a celebration, for the party's win in Punjab Assembly polls.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers and leaders at its headquarters in New Delhi. Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have given a huge mandate to the party even though "huge conspiracies" were hatched by rivals to stop it from winning the polls.

In his victory speech, he made several claims. Here's a quick fact-check of his speech

Kejriwal claimed no progress in the country on building medical education infrastructure since independence

However, under the tenure of PM Narendra Modi, MBBS seats were increased from 54,348 in 387 medical colleges in 2014 to 88,120 seats in 596 medical colleges in 2021. This represents a stupendous increase of 62% seats in undergraduate medical education in the country in just seven years.

The number of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has increased from a mere 7 in2014 to 22 in 2022. Meanwhile in Delhi under the tenure of Kejriwal, the number of medical colleges in 2014 was 16, and as of 2019, a single additional medical

college was added by the AAP Government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The number of seats in Delhi increased only by 42% compared to the national average of 62%.

Facts on Safety and Security of Women in Delhi

The AAP government, controlled by Kejriwal, refused permission to appoint special prosecutors in the Delhi Riots case. Similarly, the AAP Government refused to appoint Special Prosecutors for violence that broke out on January 26, 2021, due to the farmers' protests. This again is an indication of Kejiriwal’s lackluster commitment to law and order.

DTC buses are a big boon for women as it helps them travel safely across Delhi but the Kejriwal government did not purchase a single DTC bus against the promise of 5,000 new buses. It added 800 cluster buses, operated by private vendors which is clearly unsafe for women.

Kejriwal’s Performance in Education

AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015, piggybacking on the promise that Delhi would see nearly 20 new degree colleges and 500 new schools. The reality and the truth of the fact is that only 1 degree college became functional by 2020 and no new school was added as per the promise. The AAP in fact played a sham by adding 20,000 classrooms instead of the promised schools, to get out of the precarious situation.

Amid the infrastructural development, there was also a 45% shortage of teachers in Delhi’s government schools till 2020. An IndiaSpend report also mentioned how being one of the richest states, Delhi has not been able to recruit teachers.

Kejriwal’s Self Admiration

True to his nature, Arvind Kejriwal went on a self-appreciation spree by mentioning his name 9 times in his 12-minute speech while he only made 1 small & passing remark about the CM designate Bhagwant Mann who was primarily responsible for the Punjab victory of AAP.

Also Read | Revolution in Punjab, it will now spread all over country: Kejriwal

Also Read | Punjab results: AAP crosses the magic mark. Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction