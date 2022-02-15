Punjab election 2022: 'Punjab belongs to Punjabis' says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Slamming the Gujarat and Delhi model of governance Vadra stated that the two leaders play the same game.

While campaigning for the upcoming Punjab Elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP and AAP, asserting that 'Punjab belonged to the Punjabis'.

She also took a jibe at the Prime Minister and the Delhi chief Minister leaders for wearing a turban on stage during rallies ahead of elections in the state.

"Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell that of the hard work and courage in this turban. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis and they'll run it.." she said.

Slamming the Gujarat and Delhi model of governance Vadra stated that the two leaders play the same game. Both of them started from RSS.

"One of them talks of Gujarat model, the other talks of Delhi model. But you saw the Gujarat model - nobody got jobs, nobody's business is running fine, nobody received any aid. Similarly, no new hospital or educational institution was built under the Delhi model, no new jobs,"

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly.

According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

Also Read | Punjab Elections 2022: BJP urges EC to bar Sidhu from campaigning

Also Read | Punjab Elections 2022: AAP gave tickets to many candidates with criminal background, says CM Channi