Don't become arrogant, respect voters: Bhagwant Mann to newly elected AAP MLAs

Bhagwant Mann, AAP chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly election stated in his speech that his party workers should stay on their feet and work for even those who have not voted for the party while addressing his party members on Friday. He addressed the AAP party workers and MLAs.

"I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

He said, "We have to work by going where we have asked for votes."

"We have to learn from where we need to learn good things. Public also gives a lot of ideas, they will implement it. We just have to show it by running the government", he added.

He stated how the AAP Delhi's plan can be a guiding light for Punjab as well. "Today all the big faces have lost, you have come by winning with a big margin. Delhi's plans can be a guide for us.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly while Mann won from the Dhuri seat.

