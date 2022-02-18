Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Congress releases manifesto for Punjab polls, promises one lakh government jobs
  • Mumbai | Fire in 24-storey building in Borivali; fire brigade, police at the spot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Punjab election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises financial assistance to women, 1L jobs

Punjab election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises financial assistance to women, 1L jobs

The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: February 18, 2022 17:15 IST
Punjab election 2022, Congress, Manifesto, Party manifesto, free cooking gas cylinders, Navjot Singh
Image Source : PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign rally for Punjab polls, in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Highlights

  • Congress released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party’s government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers
  • The Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.

The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining. Addressing the media, the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party’s government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers.

The Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls. Sidhu said the party’s 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision. Sidhu also said if Congress returns to power, its first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.

Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year, Sidhu said. Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, he added.

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: PM responds to criticism over law against triple talaq, calls oppn 'selfish'

Also Read | PM Modi hosts prominent Sikh personalities at his Delhi residence ahead of polling in Punjab

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News