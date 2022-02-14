Punjab election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to fly, Congress blames BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress on Monday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not allowed to visit Hoshiarpur.

Addressing an election rally, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar alleged that Channi's chopper was not given permission for Hoshiarpur. The Congress party has asked the election commission to intervene.

Speaking on the matter, CM Channi said first they had the permission but later it was denied. He said the permission was denied due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program. Channi hit out at the Centre alleging that the Centre was doing politics over the matter.

"I was in Una at 11 am but suddenly permission to fly (to Hoshiarpur) was denied due to PM Modi's movement, it was declared a no-fly zone. I was not able to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally in Hoshiarpur," Channi said.

A couple of days ago, seeking re-election from Chamkaur Sahib seat for the fourth time, Charanjit Singh Channi made an impassioned speech telling the people of his long-time constituency that it would not be a victory if he wins by less than 50,000 votes.

With the poll campaigning in Punjab entering its last phase, Channi, whom the Congress recently declared as its chief ministerial candidate, has been criss-crossing the state holding poll meetings in Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions.

During his visits, he talks about the pro-people initiatives his government took during its short tenure of 111 days.

The Congress has also fielded Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year and is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community, from Bhadaur (SC) in Barnala district.

A few days ago, Channi asked people here to ensure his victory for the fourth consecutive time as he listed several development projects carried out in his home constituency.

"If we win (from Chamkaur Sahib) by less than 50,000 votes, then it will not be a victory," Channi had said.

"I am your son and your brother. I have been with you for 15 years and never went away for even a day. I am nothing without you," he said.

Channi, who has BA, LLB, MBA, M.A. degrees and is now doing a PhD, has cultivated the image of a commoner and has remained accessible to people.

