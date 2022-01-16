Punjab Election 2022: BJP's Punjab unit urges Election Commission to postpone polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Punjab unit urges Election Commission to postpone polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Punjab unit has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to postpone the Punjab Assembly election. In a letter, Subhash Sharma, the state general secretary of BJP in Punjab said that Gurupurab of Sri Guru Ravi Dass ji falls on 16th February and a lot of their followers will be travelling out of the state to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravi Dass ji.

The SC community contributes around 32 per cent of the total population of Punjab and they are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Gurupurab.

A day earlier Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also wrote to the Election Commission requesting him to postpone Punjab assembly polls for at least six days citing the same reason. The CM said that representatives of the Scheduled Caste community will be travelling out of the state to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidass falls on February 16, 2022.

The elections in Punjab are scheduled for 14th February.

Also Read | Punjab CM Channi's brother Manohar Singh says will fight as independent from Bassi Pathana seat

Also Read | Punjab election 2022: CM Channi writes to EC, demands polling be postponed for Guru Ravidas Jayanti