Even if Congress announces 10 CM faces, it won't be able to form govt in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann on Saturday took a dig at Congress and said that even if the Congress announces as many as 10 CM faces instead of one, it will not be able to form government in the state.

Speaking to the media, Mann said, "Even if they (Congress) announce 10 Chief Ministerial faces, instead of one, they will still not be able to form the government in Punjab. Then what is the use of announcing the face? Aam Aadmi Party is going to form the government."

"My party has made me its CM face and the people are showering flowers on us. If you want to see the festival of democracy, then come to Punjab and come to our rally," said Mann.

Speaking on the issue of his security, Mann said that he was offered increased security, however, he turned down the offer.

"The security I have as an MP is enough. I was told to increase my security but I refused. If the people of Punjab are not safe, and the religious books of all the religions are not safe, then my security does not matter. I am not the only one in Punjab," Mann said.

Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20, 2022. The results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

