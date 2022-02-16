Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Shameful': Kejriwal slams Punjab CM Channi over 'UP, Bihar bhaiya' remark

Earlier today, Channi held an election event in Punjab's Ropar, alongside Priyanka Gandhi.

Channi allegedly insulted people of UP and Bihar saying they are not welcome in Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday criticized the comment made by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi earlier today, where he said, 'don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab'. Slamming his statement, Kejriwal said, "It is a very shameful remark to make in a united country like India. They have also called me kala, kala several times. Passing remarks on any community or state or group is deplorable", he said. Kejriwal was addressing a press conference in Punjab's Jalandhar along with AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann when he gave this response.

Earlier today, Channi held an election event in Punjab's Ropar, alongside Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, where he made the remark on people from UP and Bihar.

Channi made this statement while referring to the large inflow of migrants in the state from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Channi paid obeisance at the birthplace of Guru Ravidas here on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Arvind Kejriwal also visited Sat Guru Ravidass Dham in Bootan Mandi in Jalandhar on the occasion. AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann also accompanied him.

Notably, Priyanka is the general secretary in charge of the Congress of Uttar Pradesh. Her mother Sonia Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from UP's Rae Bareli. Her brother Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi seat in Lok Sabha until his defeat in 2019. Her father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi were also Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh.