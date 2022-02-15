Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal assures 'every Punjabi' of public safety if AAP is voted to power

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Phagwara: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow, ahead of upcoming Punjab Assembly elections

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his party won't indulge in any politics on matters of national and internal security. Kejriwal's statement came while he was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for getting into 'dirty politics' over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, Kejriwal today said, "BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security."

He also assured "every Punjabi" that AAP will take responsibility for public safety if voted to power.

"If AAP is voted to power, the Punjab government will work with the Government of India to ensure safety and security in the state," Kejriwal said.

Further, the Delhi chief minister said that Punjab is a sensitive border state and needs an "honest government" to check the proliferation of drugs and drones.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Punjab.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

(With inputs from ANI)

