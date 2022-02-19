On AAP's complaint, Punjab election panel orders FIR against Sukhbir Badal for poll code violation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES The EC had registered an FIR after investigation.

Punjab election 2022: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday ordered an FIR against Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the request of the Aam Aadmi Party. The news comes hours after a crossfire, where the EC had registered a complaint against AAP's Kejriwal at the request of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Badal had posted a video appealing to the voters in Punjab, while also taking a jab at the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. AAP had filed a complaint against the video, claiming that the appeal and the attack were outside the zone of the election commission's rules and that the campaigning time was over. The EC had registered an FIR after investigation.

Earlier in the day, the State Election Commission in Punjab on Saturday directed the Mohali administration to register a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following a complaint by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The FIR was "for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties."

All 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and 59 in Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on Sunday, with the two states witnessing multi-cornered contests.

