Punjab Election 2022: 18 poll-related FIRs registered across state on polling day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bathinda: CISF personnel at guard, while people stand in queues to cast their votes during Punjab Assembly elections

As many as 18 FIRs were registered across Punjab in 'minor incidents' that were reported during the assembly polls in the state, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday informed. These FIRs were registered to avoid any untoward incidents, he said.

"A total of 18 FIR's have been registered. All of them were minor incidents, mostly altercations between groups. These FIRs have been registered to avoid any untoward incidents. A detailed report will be submitted tomorrow," said Raju.

Meanwhile, a total of 63.44 per cent of voter turnout is reported till 5 pm in the state.

"The election was peaceful. It was like a festival here. Special care was taken for specially-abled and old age people," Raju added.

Voting on 24,740 polling booths for 117 constituencies in Punjab took place on Sunday.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters decided the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Low voter turnout indicates Congress win in state, says party MP