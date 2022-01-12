Punjab election: Will announce CM face next week, says AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann address a press conference in Amritsar, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will announce the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections next week.

Kejriwal told reporters in Chandigarh that the AAP, if voted to power, will strengthen the law and order situation in the state. He also said that the government will ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege. On the recent incident of the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, he said that the AAP government will ensure security to all, be it the Prime Minister or others.

FULL COVERAGE ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

"We assure people of Punjab to improve law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power. Security will be ensured to all - be it PM or anyone else. Name of the CM's face will be announced next week," he said.

Elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14 to elect 117 members to the Legislative Assembly. The results will be announced on March 10.

READ MORE: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's cousin joins BJP ahead of polls in state