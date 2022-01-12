Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu calls Kejriwal 'political tourist', says AAP's campaign and agenda a joke

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal unveiled his party's 'Punjab Model' ahead of assembly polls and promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: January 12, 2022 19:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Punjab Election 2022: Sidhu calls Kejriwal 'political tourist', says AAP's campaign and agenda a joke

Highlights

  • Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as political tourist
  • Sidhu called AAP's campaign and agenda 'a joke on the people of Punjab.'
  • Kejriwal unveiled his party's 'Punjab Model' ahead of assembly polls

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday came out all guns blazing at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal labelling him as a 'political tourist'. In a series of tweets following Kejriwal's press conference in which the Delhi CM presented his party's Punjab model for the upcoming Assembly elections

Someone who has been absent from the state from last 4.5 years is now claiming to have a Punjab model, Sidhu called AAP's campaign and agenda 'a joke on the people of Punjab.'

"AAP’s campaign and agenda is a joke on people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model," the outspoken leader said in a tweet.

"Truth is Kejriwal’s model of functioning is “Copy-Cat Model”, “I am very insecure Model”, “Liqour Mafia Model”,  “Ticket for Money Model”, “I am very sorry Majithia Ji: the Cowardice Model”, “Writing free cheques model”, “Electricity to Ambani’s Model”, “450 jobs in 5 yrs Model," Sidhu went on to add. 

AAP's 'Punjab Model'

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal unveiled his party's 'Punjab Model' ahead of assembly polls and promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance. The Delhi CM asserted that people want to bring his party to power to break the friendly 'partnership' between the Badals and the Congress.

The Punjab model will have a 10-point agenda which will include providing free power to people up to 300 units per billing cycle and controlling the drug menace, Kejriwal said.

