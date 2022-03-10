Pratapgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: Ram Singh from SP leads in initial trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pratapgarh Election Result 2022 LIVE

Pratapgarh election result 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for Pratapgarh assembly election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing main battle between BJP’s Rajendra Kumar and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel.

Pratapgarh is one of five assembly constituencies in the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Anupriya Patel ’s mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat against BJP’s Rajendra Kumar. Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. In 2019 bypolls, Rajkumar Pal of Apna Dal (S) had won the seat by defeating SP’s Brijesh Verma while BJP’s Sangam Lal Gupta won the Lok Sabha polls that year.

Polling on Pratapgarh assembly constituency was held on February 27, 2022.