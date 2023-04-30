'Congress, JD(S) signs of instability': PM Modi winds up 2-day poll campaign in Karnataka with mega road show

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi during mega roadshow in Karnataka's Mysuru.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday winded up his two-day election campaign in the poll-bound state with a mega roadshow in Mysuru, and several public rallies. In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular 'Jambu Savari' witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister’s roadshow passed through various parts of the city. PM Modi lashed out at the opposition parties in the state saying both the Congress, JD(S) are a "sign of instability", and cautioned the people that they can't afford to give the state's fortune into their hands. Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, "This time, Karnataka has decided to end the decades of 'jod-tod' (coalition) politics. Congress and JD(S) both are signs of instability. In whichever states Congress governments are remaining, its identity there is because of rivalry between its leaders. You (people) are too seeing what is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh."

During the roadshow, PM Modi flew into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state and mounted on a specially designed vehicle. Flanked by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. A cultural troupe of men and women in traditional attire walked all along the road. While men wore 'Peta' and 'Kurta', women were in attire resembling that of Bharatanatyam dancers. BJP flags, festoons and the Prime Minister’s posters and cutouts dotted the roads. Modi held public meetings at Humnabad in Bidar district, district headquarter town of Vijayapura, Kudachi in Belagavi district and a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, he addressed election rallies in Kolar city, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district culminating with the roadshow. Calling JD(S) the 'B-team' of Congress, PM Modi said Congress and its leaders' main aim is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is completely a "private limited party of a family". Addressing a public meeting here in Hassan district, he said, "People in those states are fed up, development has come to a halt. All the poll guarantees of Congress have become its bundle of lies. There are internal rifts within the Congress." Hassan is the home district of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and is a JD(S) bastion. Noting that Congress' 'B-team' JD(S) is "dreaming", the Prime Minister said it wants to somehow win 15-20 seats, and wants a share in the "loot". Every vote you cast in favour of JD(S) will go into Congress' account, Modi charged, adding that voting for Congress means putting a "break" to Karnataka's development. "Voting for Congress also means putting Karnataka on a reverse gear. Karnataka can't afford to give its fortune into the hands of Congress and JD(S) at any cost," he said. While one party unit in Karnataka (Congress) is indulging in serving a family in Delhi, the other party itself belongs to a family, Modi said. In such a situation, BJP is the only party that considers every common family of the state as its own. "BJP thinks about your family and cares for it...," he added.



