PM Modi visits mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat election second phase | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister is in Gujarat as he was campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The two-phased election will conclude on December 5 (Monday) and the counting of votes is set to take place on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, union ministers, others are going to be among key people who will vote in the second phase of Gujarat elections tomorrow.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, all three will vote in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister wrapped up his Gujarat election campaign on Friday with over 31 rallies and led three big road shows as the party looks to maintain its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 in a triangular contest involving the Congress and the AAP.

A key highlight of Modi's public outreach was his roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday which BJP sources described as the "longest and largest" in the country.

They claimed it covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 assembly seats of the city and one in Gandhinagar.

"Public enthusiasm and affection was evident as it took around four hours to traverse this distance. The response was beyond our expectations and we believe over 10 lakh people turned up," a party leader claimed.

