Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah hold roadshows in BJP's show of strength in poll-bound state

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru to give an impetus to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) campaign in the state.

During the roadshow, people lined up on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister who was travelling in a specially-made vehicle on both sides of the road.

Notably, people showered flowers along the route as an expression of their support for PM Modi. Apart from BJP flags, some people were also carrying cut-outs of PM Modi. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed public meetings in poll-bound state. In his rally at Belagavi, PM Modi targeted Congress and said the party's rule was marked by "scams".

'Congress hates whoever works for Dalits and backward'

"BJP is sincerely working for the poor, Dalits, backward and Banjara communities. We are working day and night for various sections. Congress is abusing Modi, Congress hates whoever works for Dalits and backward," PM Modi said.

He further said Congress owns corruption and BJP owns 'Amrit Kaal' adding that during the tenure of Congress, there were only scams and corruption. "When the very foundations and ideas of a party are 'Parivarvaad' when the dependency of a Party lies in the corrupt Ecosystem, it cannot deliver results on the ground. It cannot work for the welfare of the people," he added. PM Modi further stated that marginalised sections of society had to bear losses during the period of Congress.

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Mangaluru

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru on Saturday evening as part of the party’s campaign. Thousands of people including BJP workers gathered on the streets. Shah waved to the cheering crowd at all places on his way from Clock Tower to Govinda Pai Circle in the city.

The Home Minister was accorded a rousing welcome in the city by party workers, who raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Modi, Shah and state party leaders.

He was welcomed with drum beats and a tiger dance. The Union Minister was accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri and other leaders.

Earlier, addressing a massive gathering in Udupi, he said the Central government led by Narendra Modi had brought various schemes worth Rs 2,26,418 crore during the last four years in Karnataka, whereas the previous UPA government provided only Rs 99,000 crore to the State during their rule.

"A reverse gear government by Congress will only turn Karnataka into their ATM state. The BJP has to come to power to ensure prosperity, development and peace," he said. Shah asked the people not to trust the Congress which had backed the Popular Front of India (PFI) while they were in power for political advantage.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

