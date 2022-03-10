Pipraich Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP sitting MLA Mahendra Pal improve party's strike rate?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pipraich Election Result 2022 LIVE

Pipraich election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for the Pipraich Assembly Election 2022 is underway. All parties, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP) have fielded candidates in this seat.

BJP - Mahendra Pal Singh

Congress - Suman Chauhan

SP - Amrendra Nishad

BSP - Deepak Kumar Agarwal

AAP - Dhirendra Pratap Jaiswal

For the longest time, Independent candidate Jitendra Jaiswal alias Pappu Bhaiya won the Pipraich seat. This first changed in 2012 when Samajwadi Party candidate Rajmati won the seat. Later in 2017, Mahendra Pal Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Aftab Alam Urf Guddu Bhaiya from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 12809 votes. Jaiswal has been booked for the murder of his house help. This led to the collapse of his popularity.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan won from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 301664 votes by defeating Rambhual Nishad from Samajwadi Party.

The Pipraich Assembly constituency falls under the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Pipraich went to the polls during the sixth phase of assembly elections on March 3, 2022.