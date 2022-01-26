SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 94, to be in fray from stronghold Lambi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akali Dal veteran Parkash Singh Badal.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said its patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 94, would be in fray again from the Lambi constituency, the seat in Punjab's Muktsar district that he emerged victorious for five consecutive terms.

An announcement in this regard was made by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur in Amritsar.

Five-time Chief Minister Badal had won the 2017 Assembly elections from this seat by defeating Capt Amarinder Singh with 22,770 votes.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Badal on phone to enquire about his health as he tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Akali patriarch had started contesting from Lambi in 1997 and won the seat by 28,728 votes, by 23,929 votes in 2002, by 9,187 votes in 2007.

In 2012, he defeated his nearest rival by 24,739 votes.

Punjab will go to the polls for the 117 assembly seats on February 20.

