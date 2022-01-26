Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 94, to be in fray from stronghold Lambi

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 94, to be in fray from stronghold Lambi

Five-time Chief Minister Badal had won the 2017 Assembly elections from this seat by defeating Capt Amarinder Singh with 22,770 votes. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Badal on phone to enquire about his health as he tested positive for the Covid-19.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 21:19 IST
Akali Dal veteran Parkash Singh Badal.
Image Source : PTI

Akali Dal veteran Parkash Singh Badal.

Highlights

  • SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to contest from Lambi constituency
  • 5-time Chief Minister Badal had won 2017 Assembly polls from this seat by defeating Amarinder Singh
  • Punjab elections will be held in one single phase on February 20

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said its patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 94, would be in fray again from the Lambi constituency, the seat in Punjab's Muktsar district that he emerged victorious for five consecutive terms.

An announcement in this regard was made by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur in Amritsar.

Five-time Chief Minister Badal had won the 2017 Assembly elections from this seat by defeating Capt Amarinder Singh with 22,770 votes.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Badal on phone to enquire about his health as he tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Akali patriarch had started contesting from Lambi in 1997 and won the seat by 28,728 votes, by 23,929 votes in 2002, by 9,187 votes in 2007.

In 2012, he defeated his nearest rival by 24,739 votes.

Punjab will go to the polls for the 117 assembly seats on February 20.

ALSO READIn SP-RLD, not Jayant Chaudhary but Azam Khan will rule: Amit Shah to Jat leaders

ALSO READPunjab elections: Akali Dal fields Bikram Majithia against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News