Padrauna election result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Manish Kumar 'Mantu' leading

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Padrauna assembly seat is underway. The sitting MLA Swami Prasad Maurya had switched to Samajwadi Party just days before the crucial assembly polls in the state. He was in the Yogi Adityanath's BJP cabinet. In the 2017 general elections, Maurya beat Javed Iqbal of BSP with 44.8 per cent of the votes.

The BJP has fielded Congress turncoat Manish Kumar 'Mantu' this time .

The Padrauna Assembly constituency is a general seat, hence it is not reserved for SCs or STs.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.