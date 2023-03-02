'Kattar' people say 'mar ja Modi', country saying 'mat ja Modi': PM's jibe at AAP in northeast victory speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at BJP workers as party President JP Nadda looks on during celebrations after the party's performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi.

Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya election results 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after northeast assembly election results in three states during his victory speech at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Taking on the opposition, PM Modi said, "some (Kattar) people say mar ji Modi (die Modi) but the people of the country are saying 'Mat Ja Modi' (please don't go anywhere)."

BJP retained power in Tripura and Nagaland assembly elections while in Meghalaya, the party is supporting NPP's chief and incumbent chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters, PM Modi said, "After today's election result, Congress has revealed its hatred towards the smaller ones... I want to convey to Congress that your this hatred will make you lose further."

The Prime Minister further said, "Today whenever I could watch TV, I saw results of Northeast all over... This is not a result of less distance between hearts but a reflection of a new ideology. Now Northeast is not far from Delhi or from hearts."

"Providing tap water, electricity, gas connections & houses in the Northeast was not even on their list of work... previous govts escaped from difficulties & left people here to suffer. our such efforts have made the country for the first time fight against poverty," PM Modi said.

"I express my gratitude to women of Northeast. It is for the first time a woman candidate has won elections and reached Vidhan Sabha (Nagaland)," the Prime Minister said.

