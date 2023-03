Follow us on Image Source : ANI Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth time

Nagaland government formation: NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday took oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for his fifth term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed the oath-taking ceremony in Kohima.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy chief ministers of Nagaland.