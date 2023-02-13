Follow us on Image Source : JP NADDA (TWITTER). Nagaland Election 2023: BJP president JP Nadda likely to release poll manifesto tomorrow.

Nagaland Election 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will visit poll-bound Nagaland on Tuesday (February 14), party sources said.

Nadda will attend a joint rally of the BJP and its ally NDPP. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will also be present at the rally, they said.

BJP poll manifesto release:

He is also scheduled to release the BJP's manifesto for the assembly election at the party's state unit headquarters.

BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections together. While the BJP is fighting the polls on 20 seats, NDPP is contesting 40 seats.

The polling for the 60-seat Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Nagaland Election 2023: BJP's Kazheto Kinimi wins uncontested from Akuluto seat

ALSO READ: Nagaland Election 2023: Enforcement Agencies seize over Rs 31 crore ahead of polling