'Muslim sisters know our good intentions': PM Modi reaches out to minorities as battle for UP begins. 

UP Election 2022 : Amidst raging controversy over Hijab in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 10) attempted to woo the Muslim women voters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh as he talked about various schemes including the Triple Talaq law to bring a change in their life. Addressing an election rally in UP's Saharanpur, the Prime Minister said that Muslim women had praised his government for abolishing the Triple talaq and bringing a law against the century-old practice.

"Every sector has opened for women today. Muslim sisters know our good intentions. We made law against triple talaq and Muslim sisters free now. Muslim women praised the BJP government," he said.

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said that "those dealing in vote banks are worried that even their sisters are supporting Modi". He said that a BJP government was necessary for Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail.

"They could not digest the support Muslim women are giving to Modi. They want Muslim women to be behind. But we are with all Muslim women and Yogiji's government is important (in UP) to secure and protect Muslim women," he said.

The BJP government, he said, is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers.

"BJP is necessary so that the PMAY scheme reaches the people. Farmers can continue to get money under DBT, poor can get free ration... hence BJP is necessary for UP," PM Modi said.

Attacking the rival parties, he asked from the crowd, "Should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to "mahal" (palace) instead of sending them to jails."

Calling the Samajwadi Party a 'pariwaarvad' party, he said that the party is making fake promises. "Remember if someone promises big, they are usually empty, irresponsible promises. They promised electricity but kept UP in dark and illuminated their residing district. They left Saharanpur and other districts for themselves."

Reaching out to the sugarcane farmers, the Prime Minister said, "We are working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. To tackle ups and downs of the sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. Rs 12,000 crore received from sugarcane-based ethanol, which is providing safety to sugarcane farmers."

Polling in Saharanpur will take place in the second phase on February 14.