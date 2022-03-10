Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP fields Ramesh Jaiswal, will he retain seat for party?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE

Mughalsarai assembly constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Chandauli district and is one of the 5 assembly segments of Chandauli Parliament Seat. BJP has fielded MLA Ramesh Jaiswal, and Samajwadi Party has fielded Chandra Shekhar Yadav.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections, Sadhana Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating SP's candidate by a margin of 13243 votes which was 5.69% of the total votes polled. Sadhana Singh polled a total of 233006 (35.38%) votes.

The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022.