Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP fields Ramesh Jaiswal, will he retain seat for party?

Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP fields Ramesh Jaiswal, will he retain seat for party?

Mughalsarai went to polls during the seventh phase of assembly elections in UP, on March 7, 2022.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Mughal Sarai Published on: March 10, 2022 13:14 IST
Mughalsarai, Mughalsarai election result, Mughalsarai election result 2022, Mughalsarai election res
Image Source : INDIA TV

Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE

Mughalsarai assembly constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Chandauli district and is one of the 5 assembly segments of Chandauli Parliament Seat. BJP has fielded MLA Ramesh Jaiswal, and Samajwadi Party has fielded Chandra Shekhar Yadav.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION: FULL UPDATES

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state Assembly elections, Sadhana Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating SP's candidate by a margin of 13243 votes which was 5.69% of the total votes polled. Sadhana Singh polled a total of 233006 (35.38%) votes.

The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News

X