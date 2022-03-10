Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Mirzapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Caste equations to decide contest between BJP, SP

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Ratnakar Mishra from Mirzapur while Samajwadi party (SP) has fielded Kailash Chaurasiya.

March 10, 2022
Mirzapur Election Result 2022 LIVE

 

Mirzapur election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes is underway in the Mirzapur seat. Mirzapur is an assembly constituency under the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Ratnakar Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Kailash Chaurasiya from Samajwadi Party (SP). 

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Ratnakar Mishra from Mirzapur while Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Kailash Chaurasiya, Congress gave ticket to Bhagwan Dutt aka Rajan Pathak and BSP has given the ticket to Rajesh Pandey.

Polling on the Mirzapur assembly constituency was held on March 7, 2022.

 

