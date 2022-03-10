Mirzapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Caste equations to decide contest between BJP, SP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mirzapur Election Result 2022 LIVE

Mirzapur election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes is underway in the Mirzapur seat. Mirzapur is an assembly constituency under the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Ratnakar Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Kailash Chaurasiya from Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Ratnakar Mishra from Mirzapur while Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Kailash Chaurasiya, Congress gave ticket to Bhagwan Dutt aka Rajan Pathak and BSP has given the ticket to Rajesh Pandey.

Polling on the Mirzapur assembly constituency was held on March 7, 2022.